BI Developer at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Writing SQL queries to investigate data issues on one of our core business systems.
- Processing queries logged on a call log system second and third level support.
- Analysing SQL in stored procedures for changes and troubleshooting.
- Developing new stored procedures / functions for the core business system.
- Interacting with other sections like Development operations and infrastructure.
Qualifications:
- Relevant IT Degree required.
- Microsoft SQL Certification will be advantageous.
Skills / Experience:
- 3 – 4 years relevant development experience
- Experience with MS SQL Analysis Services (SSAS), Reporting Services (SSRS) and Integration Services (SSIS).
- Extensive SQL skills.
- Experience working with the following:
- Oracle | SQL | Config / Development
- Unix | Database Administration | Understanding of Java
- SQL Server data tools: Advanced SSIS / SSAS.
- Business Intelligence: Kimball methodology / Dimensional modeling.
- Agile development practices
Desired Skills:
- BI Developer
- SQL
- SSIS