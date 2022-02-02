Biztalk Developer

Do you want to be a unique part of a process where, you have a direct hand in allowing applications to talk to each other?

One of the leading IT “Power Houses” is looking for a Biztalk Developer to join them on this magnificent journey.

Location:

Johannesburg

Technical Skills:

BizTalk 2010/2016

Orchestrations, Integration Design Patterns, XSLT.

Complex transformations, Custom Pipelines, Custom Pipelines Components.

Oracle/MQSC/SQL/FTP/SFTP/WCF adapters.

Experience with the Microsoft .Net Framework,

C# coding and the Visual Studio IDE

C# Helper classes, SQL, BAM, BizTalk 360,

Azure DevOps – Build & Release Pipelines,

CICD.

Good knowledge of Biztalk platform and able to provide technical guidance to development and Support team

Good knowledge of BizTalk Administration, Incident Management, Production Support.

BizTalk Migration Knowledge.

Be the difference, Enhance your career Apply today

Desired Skills:

Biztalk

.Net 4.0

Visual Studio

Azure Devops

