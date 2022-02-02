Biztalk Developer

Feb 2, 2022

Do you want to be a unique part of a process where, you have a direct hand in allowing applications to talk to each other?

One of the leading IT “Power Houses” is looking for a Biztalk Developer to join them on this magnificent journey.

Location:

  • Johannesburg

Technical Skills:

  • BizTalk 2010/2016
  • Orchestrations, Integration Design Patterns, XSLT.
  • Complex transformations, Custom Pipelines, Custom Pipelines Components.
  • Oracle/MQSC/SQL/FTP/SFTP/WCF adapters.
  • Experience with the Microsoft .Net Framework,
  • C# coding and the Visual Studio IDE
  • C# Helper classes, SQL, BAM, BizTalk 360,
  • Azure DevOps – Build & Release Pipelines,
  • CICD.
  • Good knowledge of Biztalk platform and able to provide technical guidance to development and Support team
  • Good knowledge of BizTalk Administration, Incident Management, Production Support.
  • BizTalk Migration Knowledge.

Be the difference, Enhance your career Apply today

Desired Skills:

  • Biztalk
  • .Net 4.0
  • Visual Studio
  • Azure Devops

Learn more/Apply for this position