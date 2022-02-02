Do you want to be a unique part of a process where, you have a direct hand in allowing applications to talk to each other?
One of the leading IT “Power Houses” is looking for a Biztalk Developer to join them on this magnificent journey.
Location:
- Johannesburg
Technical Skills:
- BizTalk 2010/2016
- Orchestrations, Integration Design Patterns, XSLT.
- Complex transformations, Custom Pipelines, Custom Pipelines Components.
- Oracle/MQSC/SQL/FTP/SFTP/WCF adapters.
- Experience with the Microsoft .Net Framework,
- C# coding and the Visual Studio IDE
- C# Helper classes, SQL, BAM, BizTalk 360,
- Azure DevOps – Build & Release Pipelines,
- CICD.
- Good knowledge of Biztalk platform and able to provide technical guidance to development and Support team
- Good knowledge of BizTalk Administration, Incident Management, Production Support.
- BizTalk Migration Knowledge.
Be the difference, Enhance your career Apply today
Desired Skills:
- Biztalk
- .Net 4.0
- Visual Studio
- Azure Devops