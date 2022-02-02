C# Team Lead / .Net – JHB North – up to R1m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you ready to join a forward-thinking software development company?
You need to have strong experience in programming fundamentals assisting in research and development.
This real time EFT payment solution Company is looking to onboard a C#/. Net Lead with 6 years software development and 2 years team lead experience. You will need to bring your skills to the table so that the team can collectively benefit from your input.
Requirements:
- C# Team Lead/ .Net
- C#
- SQL
- Hibernate
- .Net
- Redis
- Mongo DB
- Experience in test driven development
- 2 years Team Lead experience
Qualifications
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science
Reference Number for this position is BV50342 which is a permanent position based in JHB North offering a cost to company salary of R1m negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .Net
- SQL
- Redis
Desired Work Experience:
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree