C# Team Lead / .Net – JHB North – up to R1m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you ready to join a forward-thinking software development company?

You need to have strong experience in programming fundamentals assisting in research and development.

This real time EFT payment solution Company is looking to onboard a C#/. Net Lead with 6 years software development and 2 years team lead experience. You will need to bring your skills to the table so that the team can collectively benefit from your input.

Requirements:

C# Team Lead/ .Net

C#

SQL

Hibernate

.Net

Redis

Mongo DB

Experience in test driven development

2 years Team Lead experience

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

Reference Number for this position is BV50342 which is a permanent position based in JHB North offering a cost to company salary of R1m negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Recruitment

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

