Data Scientist

Qualifications
- Degree in Business and Quantitative field (Econometrics, Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science or Similar)
- Post Grad Advantageous
Experience
- A minimum of 3 – 5 years of relevant data science experience
- Application of statistical, mathematical, predictive modeling and forecasting techniques
- Experience in building and implementation of Supervised and Unsupervised Machine Learning Algorithms to solve meaningful business problems
- Preparation and presentation of findings to senior management
- Facilitation of discussion and interpretation of results to deepen business understanding
Requirements
- Stakeholder Management Work with data and analytics squads to identify relevant data sources to perform meaningful customer analytics
- Work closely with the business execution teams to ensure insights make business and financial sense
- Work collaboratively with various teams to ensure effective delivery of the departmental goals based on analysis results
Operational
- Provide innovative ways to support the implementation and effective execution of the strategy
- Assist with development and delivery of business cases
- Use data and advanced statistical methods to generate new business insights
- Cross-reference and correlate results with supporting material
- Ensure model results are explainable
- Develop, train, test, implement, update and maintain analytical models
- Source and prepare data for analysis and modeling purposes
- Develop dashboards for business consumption and interaction of results
- Implement tracking mechanisms to measure the business impact of action taken against results and insights provided
Technical Competencies
- Azure Machine Learning Services
- Azure Auto ML
- Azure Data Lake including parquet files
- Databricks including Delta Lake
- PowerBI
- Python
- PySpark
- SQL