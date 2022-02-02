DB2 Database Administrator at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Installing/upgrading IBM Db2 LUW databases from version 10.5.x to 11.1.x.
- Installing, maintaining and supporting:
- IBM Db2 LUW server software.
- IBM Db2 LUW clients on Linux and Windows platforms.
- IBM Db2 LUW monitoring software including IBM Data Server Manager.
- Developing project plans to test and implement new security patches and fixes.
- Providing knowledge transfer of IBM Db2 LUW database administration best practices to the MCD DAS database administrators.
- Documenting and refining the database upgrade procedures.
- Collaborating with customer application groups and the department technical support groups to resolve performance and/or technical issues.
- Monitoring database performance via IBM DSM and Linux scripts.
- Monitoring resource utilization of all systems and tuning the IBM Db2 LUW databases as required.
- Performing space management, capacity planning and data maintenance tasks.
- Performing database backup/recovery of IBM Db2 LUW databases.
- Preparing and submitting requests for changes through the department’s Change Management System.
- Managing and maintaining IBM Db2 LUW security via authentication and authorization of users.
- Providing 24/7 database systems support of all IBM Db2 LUW databases.
Qualifications:
- DB2 certification.
Skills / Experience:
- 5+ years in a production environment.
- 4+ years of recent experience in the following:
- Database administration of IBM Db2 LUW.
- Installing, configuring and supporting High Availability Disaster Recovery technology, like IBM Db2 LUW HADR with auto failover.
- Writing, maintaining and supporting Linux shell scripts.
- Installing and configuring IBM Db2 Client on Linux, UNIX and Windows.
- 3+ years of recent experience with the following:
- IBM Db2 LUW databases in a RedHat Linux platform, installing new software releases, applying maintenance patches and fixes and performing regular database administrator support services.
- Installing and configuring new releases, setting up monitoring profiles for IBM Db2 LUW databases, monitoring these databases and troubleshooting performance issues.
- 2+ years of recent experience with the following:
- Supporting, monitoring and troubleshooting ADABAS/Natural database systems.
- Commvault backup/recovery software or a similar enterprise-class backup/recovery solution.
Desired Skills:
- DB2
- Database Administrator
- Linux