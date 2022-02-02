Group Information Officer

The Role: Responsibilities:
- Inform and advise the organisation and its employees of their data protection obligations under relevant Regulations and Requirements.
- Monitor the organisation??s compliance with rules, regulation, policies, procedures, and follow-up.
- Ensure corrective action with specific focus on internal data protection policies and procedures. This will include monitoring the assignment of responsibilities, awareness training, and training of staff involved in processing operations and related audits.
- Advise on the necessity of data protection impact assessments (DPIAs), the manner of their implementation and outcomes.
- Serve as the contact point to the data protection authorities for all data protection issues, including data breach reporting.
- Serve as the contact point for individuals (data subjects) on privacy matters, including subject access requests.
- Create sound internal controls and monitor adherence to them
- Proactively audit processes, practices, and documents to identify weaknesses
- Monitoring of compliance and adherence with
- Interact with Group Companies and set plans to manage a crisis or compliance violation.
- Educate and train employees on regulations and industry practices and drive compliance with POPI.
- Dealing with requests madeto the organisationin relation to POPI/ GDPR and/or any other applicable Data Privacy legislation applicable (for instance, requests from Data Subjects to update or view their personal information)
- Working with the Regulator in relation to investigations and preparing, submitting and maintaining notifications to the Regulator.
- Suggesting, selecting and implementing technical security measures.
- Drafting forms and contracts appropriate for data protection.
- Selecting employees, service providers and others to be involved in the processing of personal information.
- Handling complaints relating to personal information.
Skills and Experience: Qualifications Required:
- Matric /Grade 12
- Management Information Sciences (MIS)
- Cybersecurity/ Certified Data Protection Officer & Privacy Law ?? or equivalent
Experience Required:
- An advanced understanding of information technology.
- In depth knowledge of legal requirements and controls (e.g. POPI, GDPR etc.)
- Computer literate in MS Office
- Sound decision and judgment making under pressure
- Excellent negotiation skills and diplomacy
- Operate at both a detailed and strategic level
- Excellent verbal, communication, and presentation skills
- Ability to operate as a team leader or in a support role, depending on the activity
- Strong analytical and logical thinking skills
- Good report writing skills
- Strong administrative and organizational skills
- Ability to act independently as well as part of a team
- Ability to operate within a high-performance environment
Personality and Attributes:
- Pro-active approach and a lateral thinker.