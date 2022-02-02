Intermediate C# Developer (WFH) at Headhunters

Our client in Port Elizabeth is looking for an experienced Intermediate C# Developer to join their team.

This is work from home role.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

  • Matric Qualification
  • 3 or more years of experience as a C# Developer
  • B.Tech Information Technology, Microsoft Certifications, or similar qualifications (Advantageous)
  • Experience working in the Automotive, Manufacturing, Logistics or Healthcare Industry (Advantageous)

KEY OUTPUTS:

  • Analyse client requirements, identify needs and design, test and develop software to meet those needs.
  • Ensure that SPRINT deadlines for development projects are met and participating in sprint meetings
  • Ensure that comprehensive unit testing is done for each unit of work
  • Participate in code reviews and developer testing to ensure quality
  • Continuously improving skills and keeping up-to-date on new development tools, programming techniques and industry trends by participating in educational opportunities, professional discussions and research.
  • Understanding and analysing client needs and adherence to client code style requirements
  • Creating and updating technical documentation for each unit of work internally
  • Providing progress feedback to management and project stakeholders
  • Working in a SCRUM environment to plan and estimate work at different levels (story, sprint, release)
  • Partner and collaborate effectively cross functionally across departments
  • Undertake complete ownership and accountability for development work, manage priorities and time allocation with minimal supervision
  • Offering technical guidance and logical suggestions and evaluate alternative technologies.
  • Participate effectively in learning and development by sharing knowledge in a team environment
  • Proactively evaluate systems, integrations, and business processes to identify opportunities for improvement
  • Identify risks and issues and proactively mitigate the risks by addressing and resolving them

KEY KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS:

  • Excellent C# knowledge.
  • Excellent knowledge of .NET Framework (.Net Core a bonus)
  • Excellent knowledge of Microsoft SQL Server
  • Excellent knowledge of MVC and MVVM design patterns
  • Good knowledge of WPF.
  • Good knowledge of Entity Framework
  • Good knowledge of Crystal Reports
  • Fair knowledge of Prism
  • Fair knowledge of RabbitMQ or similar
  • Expected skills in Git, SVN, and SOLID Principles, Object Orientated Design, Unit Testing, and design patterns.
  • Bonus: knowledge of WinForms, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Web Development Frameworks (Vue, React, Angular), Telerik Controls

