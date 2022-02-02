Intermediate Web Developer

Feb 2, 2022

  • New solution development
  • Maintenance development
  • Code and release management (code check-in, build and distribute releases)
  • Code Reviews
  • Solution Architecture with input from technical lead
  • Ensure the delivery of quality solutions
  • Technical support for fellow developers in the development team
  • Provide technical inputs in meetings
  • Technical documentation create, maintain, and review fellow developer documentation
  • Help team members understand existing functionality and new functional requirements as well as new functionality (cross- skilling)
  • Report development progress, results, and key metrics at agreed intervals

Minimum Qualifications:

  • Matric
  • Degree/Diploma in IT

Experience:

  • 2+ Years experiences

Core Requirements include:

  • Ionic Mobile App
  • NET Web API
  • C#, ASP.NET MVC
  • .Net 4.5+ or .Net Core
  • Angular
  • HTML, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery, Bootstrap
  • RESTful Web Services
  • JSON
  • T-SQL (Microsoft SQL Server)
  • Android Studio

Beneficial:

  • Java
  • WebForms
  • PHP
  • Flutter

Skills Knowledge:

  • Database Design
  • Source Control (TFS, GIT)
  • Agile Project Management (KANBAN, SCRUM)
  • Test Driven Development
  • Ability to stay current with latest technology trends as well as software development trends

