Intermediate Web Developer

- New solution development
- Maintenance development
- Code and release management (code check-in, build and distribute releases)
- Code Reviews
- Solution Architecture with input from technical lead
- Ensure the delivery of quality solutions
- Technical support for fellow developers in the development team
- Provide technical inputs in meetings
- Technical documentation create, maintain, and review fellow developer documentation
- Help team members understand existing functionality and new functional requirements as well as new functionality (cross- skilling)
- Report development progress, results, and key metrics at agreed intervals
Minimum Qualifications:
- Matric
- Degree/Diploma in IT
Experience:
- 2+ Years experiences
Core Requirements include:
- Ionic Mobile App
- NET Web API
- C#, ASP.NET MVC
- .Net 4.5+ or .Net Core
- Angular
- HTML, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery, Bootstrap
- RESTful Web Services
- JSON
- T-SQL (Microsoft SQL Server)
- Android Studio
Beneficial:
- Java
- WebForms
- PHP
- Flutter
Skills Knowledge:
&
- Database Design
- Source Control (TFS, GIT)
- Agile Project Management (KANBAN, SCRUM)
- Test Driven Development
- Ability to stay current with latest technology trends as well as software development trends