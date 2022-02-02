Java Developer

Feb 2, 2022

Are you a Java Developer who wants to take their career to the next level ? We have a fantastic opportunity with a German Giant in the Automotive industry to join their team of brilliant developers.

The ideal candidate should have:

  • +5 years’ experience in as a Software Engineer+1 years’ experience with Public Cloud platforms

The technical skills will include:

  • Expert in Java / JEE
  • RESTful APIs
  • Knowledge of design patterns
  • Databases/SQL (PostgreSQL advantageous)
  • NoSQL (Elasticsearch advantageous)
  • Unit testing tools (Junit/Mockito/etc)
  • ORM tools (Hibernate advantageous)
  • Spring Framework & Spring Boot
  • Code versioning (Git)
  • Jenkins
  • Docker / Kubernetes (AWS / OpenShift advantageous)

Added advantage:

  • Apache Kafka
  • Kibana
  • Grafana
  • Terraform
  • Ansible
  • Heartbeat
  • Working knowledge of Cloud Architecture
  • Agile development methodologies
  • Confluence / Jira
  • DevOps

You will be responsible for:

  • Development and maintenance on platform / application.
  • Meet with end users and gather requirements.
  • Participate in stand-up’s
  • Propose and review system design and evaluate Alternatives.
  • Review and present to Product Owners.
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as
  • per ISO standards)
  • User training
  • System testing/parallel runs
  • System implementation
  • System audits/quality assurance

Apply now for more info 🙂

Desired Skills:

  • Java Development
  • Java EE
  • Java 8
  • REST
  • SQL
  • NOSQL
  • Docker
  • Kubernetes
  • GIT
  • Junit
  • Apache
  • Kibana
  • Terraform
  • Ansible

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position