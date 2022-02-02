Are you a Java Developer who wants to take their career to the next level ? We have a fantastic opportunity with a German Giant in the Automotive industry to join their team of brilliant developers.
The ideal candidate should have:
- +5 years’ experience in as a Software Engineer+1 years’ experience with Public Cloud platforms
The technical skills will include:
- Expert in Java / JEE
- RESTful APIs
- Knowledge of design patterns
- Databases/SQL (PostgreSQL advantageous)
- NoSQL (Elasticsearch advantageous)
- Unit testing tools (Junit/Mockito/etc)
- ORM tools (Hibernate advantageous)
- Spring Framework & Spring Boot
- Code versioning (Git)
- Jenkins
- Docker / Kubernetes (AWS / OpenShift advantageous)
Added advantage:
- Apache Kafka
- Kibana
- Grafana
- Terraform
- Ansible
- Heartbeat
- Working knowledge of Cloud Architecture
- Agile development methodologies
- Confluence / Jira
- DevOps
You will be responsible for:
- Development and maintenance on platform / application.
- Meet with end users and gather requirements.
- Participate in stand-up’s
- Propose and review system design and evaluate Alternatives.
- Review and present to Product Owners.
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as
- per ISO standards)
- User training
- System testing/parallel runs
- System implementation
- System audits/quality assurance
Apply now for more info 🙂
Desired Skills:
- Java Development
- Java EE
- Java 8
- REST
- SQL
- NOSQL
- Docker
- Kubernetes
- GIT
- Junit
- Apache
- Kibana
- Terraform
- Ansible
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate