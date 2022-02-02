Java Developer

Are you a Java Developer who wants to take their career to the next level ? We have a fantastic opportunity with a German Giant in the Automotive industry to join their team of brilliant developers.

The ideal candidate should have:

+5 years’ experience in as a Software Engineer+1 years’ experience with Public Cloud platforms

The technical skills will include:

Expert in Java / JEE

RESTful APIs

Knowledge of design patterns

Databases/SQL (PostgreSQL advantageous)

NoSQL (Elasticsearch advantageous)

Unit testing tools (Junit/Mockito/etc)

ORM tools (Hibernate advantageous)

Spring Framework & Spring Boot

Code versioning (Git)

Jenkins

Docker / Kubernetes (AWS / OpenShift advantageous)

Added advantage:

Apache Kafka

Kibana

Grafana

Terraform

Ansible

Heartbeat

Working knowledge of Cloud Architecture

Agile development methodologies

Confluence / Jira

DevOps

You will be responsible for:

Development and maintenance on platform / application.

Meet with end users and gather requirements.

Participate in stand-up’s

Propose and review system design and evaluate Alternatives.

Review and present to Product Owners.

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as

per ISO standards)

User training

System testing/parallel runs

System implementation

System audits/quality assurance

Apply now for more info 🙂

Desired Skills:

Java Development

Java EE

Java 8

REST

SQL

NOSQL

Docker

Kubernetes

GIT

Junit

Apache

Kibana

Terraform

Ansible

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

