Microsoft Dynamics Solution Architect

KPI’s will be (but not limited to):
Operational:
- Translate business needs to functional and technical specifications
- Configure and develop MS Dynamics CRM solutions that meet business requirements whilst ensuring that the MS Dynamics upgrade path is maintained.
- Integrate MS Dynamics with other systems.
- Plan and perform formal testing, regression, system testing and defect closure
- Provide guidance in supporting and maintaining the MS Dynamics CRM solutions
Key Performance Areas:
- Designing and Developing MS Dynamics CRM and Power App solutions that meet and exceed client’s expectations.
- Propose and implement improvement opportunities where applicable
- Collaborate with other team members and stakeholders
- Demonstrate a logical and structured approach to time management and task prioritisation
- Work within project timelines and budgets
- Schedule tasks for completion and deliver work to that schedule
Minimum Requirements:
Skills & Abilities:
- At least 5 years experience with MS Dynamics CRM and Power Apps
- Good understanding of the functionality within Dynamics CRM (what can be done out of the box / what must be developed)
- 3 Years experience developing plugins / CWA using .Net and C# (VB.NET an option)
- 3+ years JavaScript experience an advantage
Knowledge & Experience:
- Microsoft CRM
- Microsoft Dataverse
- Microsoft Power Platform
- Data Connectors is a must
- Data Analytics an advantage
Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted