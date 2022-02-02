Microsoft Dynamics Solution Architect

KPI’s will be (but not limited to):



Operational:

Translate business needs to functional and technical specifications

Configure and develop MS Dynamics CRM solutions that meet business requirements whilst ensuring that the MS Dynamics upgrade path is maintained.

Integrate MS Dynamics with other systems.

Plan and perform formal testing, regression, system testing and defect closure

Provide guidance in supporting and maintaining the MS Dynamics CRM solutions

Key Performance Areas:



Designing and Developing MS Dynamics CRM and Power App solutions that meet and exceed client’s expectations.

Propose and implement improvement opportunities where applicable

Collaborate with other team members and stakeholders

Demonstrate a logical and structured approach to time management and task prioritisation

Work within project timelines and budgets

Schedule tasks for completion and deliver work to that schedule

Minimum Requirements:



Skills & Abilities:



At least 5 years experience with MS Dynamics CRM and Power Apps

Good understanding of the functionality within Dynamics CRM (what can be done out of the box / what must be developed)

3 Years experience developing plugins / CWA using .Net and C# (VB.NET an option)

3+ years JavaScript experience an advantage

Knowledge & Experience:



Microsoft CRM

Microsoft Dataverse

Microsoft Power Platform

Data Connectors is a must

Data Analytics an advantage

Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted

