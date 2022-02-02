Project Manager

The Project Manager will be responsible for all aspects of a project (both delivery/rollout or service management).

The role of the Project Manager encompasses many activities including (but not limited to):

Project managing multiple projects utilizing Prince 2 and Project Management Body of Knowledge framework:

Managing project scope, activities, resourcing, budgets. documentation:

Providing reports at various levels as required by the client:

Reporting and capturing on the provincial enterprise project management system:

Management of risks, issues, and project milestones:

Managing business expectations and ensuring overall project delivery:

Ensuring quality control of deliverables: and

Eliciting support and authority of senior management to ensure project delivery.

Requirements

Minimum Competencies

At least one tertiary qualification, or certification, at NQF Level 6 or higher that is relevant to the role of the Project Manager (An example of such a certification includes the PMP/Prince2 certification) and:

Minimum of 3 years experience in a Project Manager or equivalent role in broadband, WiFi or VOIP projects.

Soft Skills

Ability to collaborate and work as a part of a team:

Ability to be self-managed, ethical, and honest.

Ability to be respectful and seek to build relationships.

Have a pragmatic approach to business transformation:

Strong presentation skills at board level or executive management level:

Relevant business development experience and skills: and

Experience and capability of leading IT technologies.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Prince

PMP

Agile

Broadband

VOIP

Scope Management

Managing Project Budgets

Project budget

