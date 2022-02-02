Project Manager

Feb 2, 2022

The Project Manager will be responsible for all aspects of a project (both delivery/rollout or service management).

The role of the Project Manager encompasses many activities including (but not limited to):

  • Project managing multiple projects utilizing Prince 2 and Project Management Body of Knowledge framework:
  • Managing project scope, activities, resourcing, budgets. documentation:
  • Providing reports at various levels as required by the client:
  • Reporting and capturing on the provincial enterprise project management system:
  • Management of risks, issues, and project milestones:
  • Managing business expectations and ensuring overall project delivery:
  • Ensuring quality control of deliverables: and
  • Eliciting support and authority of senior management to ensure project delivery.

Requirements

Minimum Competencies

  • At least one tertiary qualification, or certification, at NQF Level 6 or higher that is relevant to the role of the Project Manager (An example of such a certification includes the PMP/Prince2 certification) and:
  • Minimum of 3 years experience in a Project Manager or equivalent role in broadband, WiFi or VOIP projects.

Soft Skills

  • Ability to collaborate and work as a part of a team:
  • Ability to be self-managed, ethical, and honest.
  • Ability to be respectful and seek to build relationships.
  • Have a pragmatic approach to business transformation:
  • Strong presentation skills at board level or executive management level:
  • Relevant business development experience and skills: and
  • Experience and capability of leading IT technologies.

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • Prince
  • PMP
  • Agile
  • Broadband
  • VOIP
  • Scope Management
  • Managing Project Budgets
  • Project budget

Learn more/Apply for this position