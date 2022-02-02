The Project Manager will be responsible for all aspects of a project (both delivery/rollout or service management).
The role of the Project Manager encompasses many activities including (but not limited to):
- Project managing multiple projects utilizing Prince 2 and Project Management Body of Knowledge framework:
- Managing project scope, activities, resourcing, budgets. documentation:
- Providing reports at various levels as required by the client:
- Reporting and capturing on the provincial enterprise project management system:
- Management of risks, issues, and project milestones:
- Managing business expectations and ensuring overall project delivery:
- Ensuring quality control of deliverables: and
- Eliciting support and authority of senior management to ensure project delivery.
Requirements
Minimum Competencies
- At least one tertiary qualification, or certification, at NQF Level 6 or higher that is relevant to the role of the Project Manager (An example of such a certification includes the PMP/Prince2 certification) and:
- Minimum of 3 years experience in a Project Manager or equivalent role in broadband, WiFi or VOIP projects.
Soft Skills
- Ability to collaborate and work as a part of a team:
- Ability to be self-managed, ethical, and honest.
- Ability to be respectful and seek to build relationships.
- Have a pragmatic approach to business transformation:
- Strong presentation skills at board level or executive management level:
- Relevant business development experience and skills: and
- Experience and capability of leading IT technologies.
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Prince
- PMP
- Agile
- Broadband
- VOIP
- Scope Management
- Managing Project Budgets
- Project budget