Senior C# Developer (JavaScript; SASS & Bootstrap) – Fourways / semi-remote – R650k to R850K per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

These market leaders, with an expansive background in the security industry are on the hunt for a Senior C# Developer to join their dynamic team of experts.

You will be part of a deadline driven environment, coding and collaborating with a conscientious bunch of individuals.

If you are an effective communicator who is passionate about tech, then APPLY NOW!

Requirements:

BSc Degree

Minimum of 7 years’ experience

C#

JavaScript

SASS

Bootstrap

.Net Core

Web APIs

SQL

Angular 7 – 12

TypeScript

HTML5

CSS

Reference Number for this position is TRA54226 which is a Permanent position based in Fourways / semi-remote offering a cost to company salary of up to R850k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Tarryn on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

C#

JavaScript

SASS

Bootstrap

TypeScript

HTML5

CSS

Learn more/Apply for this position