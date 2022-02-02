Senior C# Developer (JavaScript; SASS & Bootstrap) – Fourways / semi-remote – R650k to R850K per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

These market leaders, with an expansive background in the security industry are on the hunt for a Senior C# Developer to join their dynamic team of experts.
You will be part of a deadline driven environment, coding and collaborating with a conscientious bunch of individuals.
If you are an effective communicator who is passionate about tech, then APPLY NOW!
Requirements:
- BSc Degree
- Minimum of 7 years’ experience
- C#
- JavaScript
- SASS
- Bootstrap
- .Net Core
- Web APIs
- SQL
- Angular 7 – 12
- TypeScript
- HTML5
- CSS
Reference Number for this position is TRA54226 which is a Permanent position based in Fourways / semi-remote offering a cost to company salary of up to R850k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Tarryn on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Skills:
