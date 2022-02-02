Senior Java Developer

A Senior Java Developer is wanted by one of the biggest Automotive giants in South Africa to join their team of fantastic developers.

Minimum years of experience:

  • 5 years’ experience in relevant programming language
  • On premise virtualisation technology expertise
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Technical and fucntional skills include:

  • Angular 6/7/8
  • Java 8
  • J2EE
  • JDBC
  • Junit
  • JPQL
  • Openshift / Docker / Kubernetes
  • Jenkins
  • Javascript
  • Maven
  • Gradle
  • SQL
  • Azure Cloud

The ideal candidate will have to perform the following responsibilities:

  • Development and maintenance on platform/application
  • Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
  • Meet with end users and gather requirements
  • Facilitate daily stand-ups
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
  • User training
  • Compiling of user and operational manuals
  • System audits
  • Users sign off

Apply now for more info 🙂

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

