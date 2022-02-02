A Senior Java Developer is wanted by one of the biggest Automotive giants in South Africa to join their team of fantastic developers.
Minimum years of experience:
- 5 years’ experience in relevant programming language
- On premise virtualisation technology expertise
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
Technical and fucntional skills include:
- Angular 6/7/8
- Java 8
- J2EE
- JDBC
- Junit
- JPQL
- Openshift / Docker / Kubernetes
- Jenkins
- Javascript
- Maven
- Gradle
- SQL
- Azure Cloud
The ideal candidate will have to perform the following responsibilities:
- Development and maintenance on platform/application
- Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Meet with end users and gather requirements
- Facilitate daily stand-ups
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- User training
- Compiling of user and operational manuals
- System audits
- Users sign off
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma