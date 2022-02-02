Senior Java Developer

A Senior Java Developer is wanted by one of the biggest Automotive giants in South Africa to join their team of fantastic developers.

Minimum years of experience:

5 years’ experience in relevant programming language

On premise virtualisation technology expertise

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Technical and fucntional skills include:

Angular 6/7/8

Java 8

J2EE

JDBC

Junit

JPQL

Openshift / Docker / Kubernetes

Jenkins

Javascript

Maven

Gradle

SQL

Azure Cloud

The ideal candidate will have to perform the following responsibilities:

Development and maintenance on platform/application

Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Meet with end users and gather requirements

Facilitate daily stand-ups

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

User training

Compiling of user and operational manuals

System audits

Users sign off

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

