Senior Machine Learning Engineer – Sandton – R12m Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A software development company, that designs, builds, deploys, and maintains mobile and web applications is on the hunt for a Senior Machine Learning Engineer.
This company is known for developing solutions that bring positive outcomes and allow for disruption to take place.
Your ultimate goal will be to shape and build efficient self-learning applications and you will also be responsible for creating machine learning models and retraining systems.
If you have exceptional skills in statistics and programming, and you want to be part of this winning team, APPLY TODAY!!
Requirements:
- Proven experience as a Machine Learning Engineer or similar role
- Understanding of data structures, data modeling and software architecture
- Deep knowledge of math, probability, statistics and algorithms
- knowledge of data science and software engineering
- Ability to write robust code in Python, Java and R
- Familiarity with machine learning frameworks (like Keras or PyTorch) and libraries (like scikit-learn)
- Excellent communication skills
- Ability to work in a team
- Outstanding analytical and problem-solving skills
Reference Number for this position is GZ54367 which is a permanent role based in Sandton offering a salary of up to R1,2m Per Annum cost to company negotiable on experience and ability.
Desired Skills:
- Python
- Java
- R
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma