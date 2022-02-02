Software Developer at BET Software

Feb 2, 2022

Minimum requirements:

  • At least 3+ years’ experience within a development environment
  • Relevant diploma/degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or similar field.
  • Good written and verbal communication skills.
  • Strong attention to detail.
  • ITIL Foundation.
  • SQL Experience.

Advantageous:

  • Experience in document stores such as Couchbase / Mongo.
  • Experience in Message Brokers such as RabbitMQ / Kafka / Red Panda.

Key responsibilities:

  • Design Fit for Purpose Solutions & Algorithms.
  • Perform Planning.
  • Implementation – ensure the solution is functionally complete.
  • Implementation – ensure the solution performs efficiently.
  • Implementation – ensure the solution has a high-usability factor.
  • Implementation – ensure the solution is reliable.
  • Implementation – ensure the solution has effective security.
  • Implementation – ensure the solution is maintainable.
  • Verify deployed solutions.
  • Respond to outages & failures.
  • Direct 3rd Party Development Partners.

Please note that only Team Members who meet the stipulated minimum requirements will be considered.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .Net
  • OOP
  • Design Patterns
  • SDLC

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

At BET Software, we don’t just recruit talent, we cultivate it. Our learning and development programmes, our various opportunities for growth, and our well-deserved incentives are what keep our All-Star Team the best amongst the rest.

Learn more/Apply for this position