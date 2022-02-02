Software Developer at BET Software

Minimum requirements:
- At least 3+ years’ experience within a development environment
- Relevant diploma/degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or similar field.
- Good written and verbal communication skills.
- Strong attention to detail.
- ITIL Foundation.
- SQL Experience.
Advantageous:
- Experience in document stores such as Couchbase / Mongo.
- Experience in Message Brokers such as RabbitMQ / Kafka / Red Panda.
Key responsibilities:
- Design Fit for Purpose Solutions & Algorithms.
- Perform Planning.
- Implementation – ensure the solution is functionally complete.
- Implementation – ensure the solution performs efficiently.
- Implementation – ensure the solution has a high-usability factor.
- Implementation – ensure the solution is reliable.
- Implementation – ensure the solution has effective security.
- Implementation – ensure the solution is maintainable.
- Verify deployed solutions.
- Respond to outages & failures.
- Direct 3rd Party Development Partners.
Please note that only Team Members who meet the stipulated minimum requirements will be considered.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .Net
- OOP
- Design Patterns
- SDLC
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
At BET Software, we don’t just recruit talent, we cultivate it. Our learning and development programmes, our various opportunities for growth, and our well-deserved incentives are what keep our All-Star Team the best amongst the rest.