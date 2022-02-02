Software Developer / DevOps Engineer / Cloud Specialist – Semi Remote – R750 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Feb 2, 2022

Splendid chance to break innovative development boundaries in an environment that is building for the future! Get involved in a team working on next-generation manufacturing technology developing top tier projects using high-performance technologies and platforms.

If using cutting edge technologies and taking your career to the next level is what you’re looking for, APPLY TODAY!!

Specific Technical / Functional skills required skills:

  • At least 6 years knowledge and experience in Java or C# development including the necessary solution Nspace e.g. version control (Git)
  • At least 6 years’ worth of experience in front-end
  • JavaScript / Angular, HTML 5, CSS
  • Proficiency in UI frameworks e.g. Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React
  • Familiarity with Microservices, Cloud Architectures and Container Architectures e.g. Docker
  • Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms, preferably Azure AKS, or AWS EKS or Kubernetes
  • Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (e.g. Jenkins, Azure DevOps, GitLab, Terraform, Ansible)
  • Proficiency with Kafka or other streaming platforms or messaging systems eg. MQTT

Added advantage:

  • Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine,
  • Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, Xunit, Robot, Jest
  • Experience with Jira and Confluence
  • Experience with backend frameworks like Java EE
  • Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum

Reference Number for this position is GZ54392 which is a long-term contract position based in Pretoria offering a contract rate of R600 to R750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

  • JavaScript
  • Angular
  • HTML 5
  • CSS
  • Java
  • C#
  • Java EE

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Recruitment
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position