Solutions Architect

Feb 2, 2022

A well-known blue-chip company is seeking the expertise of a Solutions Architect to join thei dynamic team.

Key Purpose
Understand and analyze business requirements and provide solution proposals based on a deep knowledge of current systems capabilities, as well as a broad knowledge of available industry-relevant solution components.

Education and Experience
Required:

  • Matric
  • Informatics Degree or Diploma advantageous

Experience:

  • 10+ years’ experience developing Java applications and at least 2 of those in a solution/system architect role

Technical Skills

  • In depth working knowledge of Java language features
  • High standards for delivery
  • Solution Architecture
  • Structured and analytical problem solver
  • Process Mapping
  • Software testing pack design, functional testing
  • Clean code thinking
  • Coaching and mentor to junior teammates
  • Understanding of JIRA and Agile principles

Coding:
Implement the designed solutions in the required development language (typically Java) in accordance with the company standards, processes, tools and frameworks.

Testing and Post Release Support:

  • Investigate, analyse and document reported defects and correct identified defects
  • Continues to be involved post-release in ensuring that the solution satisfies customer needs, both functional and architectural

Knowledge:

  • Extensive experience working with Java
  • Solid understanding of Object Orientated programming fundamentals
  • Needs to have a high-level understanding of the common frameworks in the Java technology stack
  • Extensive knowledge of design patterns and the ability to recognize and apply them
  • Spring
  • Hibernate
  • Junit
  • SOA
  • Microservices
  • Docker
  • Data Modelling
  • UML
  • SQL
  • SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)
  • Architectural Styles
  • Kafka
  • Zookeeper
  • Zuul
  • Eureka
  • Obsidian
  • Elasticsearch
  • Kibana
  • FluentD

Desired Skills:

  • Coding
  • Architecture
  • Development
  • Testing
  • Support
  • Java
  • JIRA
  • Agile

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

