A well-known blue-chip company is seeking the expertise of a Solutions Architect to join thei dynamic team.
Key Purpose
Understand and analyze business requirements and provide solution proposals based on a deep knowledge of current systems capabilities, as well as a broad knowledge of available industry-relevant solution components.
Education and Experience
Required:
- Matric
- Informatics Degree or Diploma advantageous
Experience:
- 10+ years’ experience developing Java applications and at least 2 of those in a solution/system architect role
Technical Skills
- In depth working knowledge of Java language features
- High standards for delivery
- Solution Architecture
- Structured and analytical problem solver
- Process Mapping
- Software testing pack design, functional testing
- Clean code thinking
- Coaching and mentor to junior teammates
- Understanding of JIRA and Agile principles
Coding:
Implement the designed solutions in the required development language (typically Java) in accordance with the company standards, processes, tools and frameworks.
Testing and Post Release Support:
- Investigate, analyse and document reported defects and correct identified defects
- Continues to be involved post-release in ensuring that the solution satisfies customer needs, both functional and architectural
Knowledge:
- Extensive experience working with Java
- Solid understanding of Object Orientated programming fundamentals
- Needs to have a high-level understanding of the common frameworks in the Java technology stack
- Extensive knowledge of design patterns and the ability to recognize and apply them
- Spring
- Hibernate
- Junit
- SOA
- Microservices
- Docker
- Data Modelling
- UML
- SQL
- SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)
- Architectural Styles
- Kafka
- Zookeeper
- Zuul
- Eureka
- Obsidian
- Elasticsearch
- Kibana
- FluentD
Desired Skills:
- Coding
- Architecture
- Development
- Testing
- Support
- Java
- JIRA
- Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years