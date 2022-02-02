Solutions Architect

A well-known blue-chip company is seeking the expertise of a Solutions Architect to join thei dynamic team.

Key Purpose

Understand and analyze business requirements and provide solution proposals based on a deep knowledge of current systems capabilities, as well as a broad knowledge of available industry-relevant solution components.

Education and Experience

Required:

Matric

Informatics Degree or Diploma advantageous

Experience:

10+ years’ experience developing Java applications and at least 2 of those in a solution/system architect role

Technical Skills

In depth working knowledge of Java language features

High standards for delivery

Solution Architecture

Structured and analytical problem solver

Process Mapping

Software testing pack design, functional testing

Clean code thinking

Coaching and mentor to junior teammates

Understanding of JIRA and Agile principles

Coding:

Implement the designed solutions in the required development language (typically Java) in accordance with the company standards, processes, tools and frameworks.

Testing and Post Release Support:

Investigate, analyse and document reported defects and correct identified defects

Continues to be involved post-release in ensuring that the solution satisfies customer needs, both functional and architectural

Knowledge:

Extensive experience working with Java

Solid understanding of Object Orientated programming fundamentals

Needs to have a high-level understanding of the common frameworks in the Java technology stack

Extensive knowledge of design patterns and the ability to recognize and apply them

Spring

Hibernate

Junit

SOA

Microservices

Docker

Data Modelling

UML

SQL

SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)

Architectural Styles

Kafka

Zookeeper

Zuul

Eureka

Obsidian

Elasticsearch

Kibana

FluentD

Desired Skills:

Coding

Architecture

Development

Testing

Support

Java

JIRA

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

