UNIX/Linux System Administrator (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

This client looks for high achievers who wish to build a career at a top international IT company. Their typical applicant should not just be looking for a job, but should be seeking a career filled with opportunity, should enjoy the challenge of working towards stretch goals; and be willing to take every chance to grow on a technical and personal level. Join an elite team.

Configuring internal systems.

Diagnosing and troubleshooting technical issues.

Upgrading the network infrastructure.

Installing servers, devices and firewalls.

Monitoring the performance of servers, software and hardware.

Ensuring the smooth deployment of new applications.

Updating technical documentation.

Relevant tertiary degree in Information Technology.

2+ years relevant experience in a similar role.

Strong knowledge and skilled in IBM AIX, PowerHA, VIO server, HMC system build and maintenance procedures, Linux, Azure Cloud and Private Cloud.

IBM Power 7 and IBM Power 8 and 9 experience.

Thorough knowledge of continuous integration tools BigFix.

UNIX/Linux administration, troubleshooting, performance tuning & security.

Passionate about ways to exploit technology and constantly learning.

Exceptional analytical and problem solving skills.

Strong oral and written communication skills.

Flexible with support 24/7.

AIX

IBM

Linux Administration

