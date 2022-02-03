ABAP UI5 Software Developer

Feb 3, 2022

Job Description:

  • Develop and support of SAP applications
  • Support of SAP Business Analysts in day-to-day functions e.g. investigations, testing etc.
  • Willing to learn new technologies, teach and share knowledge with other team members
  • Promotion of continuous improvement culture within the team
  • Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies
  • Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types
  • Exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management
  • Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts for optimal customer experience
  • Manage ideas from design stage through to implementation
  • Roll out and analyse the effectiveness of initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
  • Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept

Job Requirements:

  • Minimum NQF 7 BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent
  • Minimum 5+ Years experience SAP ABAP Development
  • 5 years experience in IT/Manufacturing advantageous
  • Extensive SAP ABAP development skills
  • Main focus on FIORI / SAP UI5
  • SAP oData services
  • Webdynpro for ABAP
  • Integration with MS Office
  • Workflow
  • Experience with NetWeaver Fiori/Gateway, Solution Manager, Web Dispatcher, Business Objects
  • Experience using SAP S/4 Hana
  • Experience in RESTful Service specification, development and testing
  • Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation,
  • prototyping and production
  • Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)
  • Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
  • Willingness to travel nationally and internationally

