ABAP UI5 Software Developer

Job Description:
- Develop and support of SAP applications
- Support of SAP Business Analysts in day-to-day functions e.g. investigations, testing etc.
- Willing to learn new technologies, teach and share knowledge with other team members
- Promotion of continuous improvement culture within the team
- Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies
- Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types
- Exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management
- Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts for optimal customer experience
- Manage ideas from design stage through to implementation
- Roll out and analyse the effectiveness of initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
- Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept
Job Requirements:
- Minimum NQF 7 BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent
- Minimum 5+ Years experience SAP ABAP Development
- 5 years experience in IT/Manufacturing advantageous
- Extensive SAP ABAP development skills
- Main focus on FIORI / SAP UI5
- SAP oData services
- Webdynpro for ABAP
- Integration with MS Office
- Workflow
- Experience with NetWeaver Fiori/Gateway, Solution Manager, Web Dispatcher, Business Objects
- Experience using SAP S/4 Hana
- Experience in RESTful Service specification, development and testing
- Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation,
- prototyping and production
- Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)
- Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
- Willingness to travel nationally and internationally