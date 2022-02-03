Business Analyst- Master Data Planning and Merchan

This is a 12 month contract. ONLY APPLY IF YOU HAVE THE NECESSARY SKILLS
Top 3 outcomes of the role:
Responsible for effective gathering, analysis and validation of business requirements
Negotiate and agree business requirements with the business and communicate these to the IT teams and Project Teams
Key Accountablilties:
To understand the current business environment
To identlify and understand the business environment
To determine a suitable solution to business needs/requirements
To deliver the required solution
To train business users
To continuously support the business environment
To lead, mentor and coach junior and intermediate BA’s within the stream