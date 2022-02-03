Cisco Engineer L4 at Headhunters

Our client in the IT industry is currently looking to employ an experienced Cisco Engineer L4.

This position will be based in Port Elizabeth.

UGENT APPOINTMENT

Purpose of the position:

Involved in highly complex environments for installation, configuration and fault management. They provide technical support to clients. This includes remotely supporting client with SLA’s to install and configure software and hardware, resolve incidents, perform root cause analysis and adhere to any related processes such as change management. They are also required to provide technical leadership to the team supporting client installations.

Responsibilities:

Interact with clients.

Escalate unresolved problems and issues to the relevant third parties.

Delegates lower complexity tasks to engineers and technicians.

Assume responsibility for the co-ordination of the activities of the engineers, in line with performance targets, leading by example and monitoring the quality of engineer’s and technician’s work when required.

Write reports and proposals and complete and maintain project documentation.

Assist with the documentation of standard operating procedures relating to installations and fixes.

Act as coach and mentor to more junior implementation engineers and technicians.

Requirements:

Relevant IT/Computing Diploma/Degree

Cisco CCIE lab qualification

Cisco Decentre Networking knowledge and deployment experience

Cisco SDA deployment experience

Cisco DNAC deployment experience

Cisco SD-WAN deployment experience

Fortinet SD WAN -knowledge

Cisco Meraki deployment experience

8+ year field experience in deployment and support enterprise networks

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

