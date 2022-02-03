DevOps Engineer (Intermediate) at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:Based in Somerset West, this global technology organisation focuses on big and complex applications for large government projects. A very secure and highly successful organisation who prefers hiring perm staff and in return offer very good benefits and long term stability. As a culture, the focus is on holistic modernization and continuous improvement.Responsibilities:

Designing, developing, implementing, migrating and supporting a comprehensive build and release management process and technical solution to support the development processes.

Supporting the adoption of CI/CD, Test-Driven Development and Agile best practices, processes and tools.

Designing and developing features for build, test and deployment systems.

Support, maintenance and troubleshooting of various development tools/systems.

Ensuring the uptime, availability and performance of all components of the solution.

Supporting program and project specific requirements that may arise.

Performing system build and release when assistance is required.

Scanning, monitoring and alerting all security vulnerabilities in our developed code.

Mitigating security vulnerabilities in the development environment.

Database related tasks such as installation, monitoring, tuning, data migration etc.

Some after hours work will be required from time to time.

Qualifications:

B.Sc or B.Eng in Computer Science, or ND: IT or relevant work experience.

Skills / Experience:

3+ years of experience in an enterprise IT development environment.

2+ years of experience in DevOps – Automation, Scripting, building CI/CD pipelines.

2+ years of experience in Linux based operating systems.

2+ years of experience in bash scripting.

1+ year of experience with a provisioning tool like Ansible, Puppet or Chef.

Solid understanding of networking

At least one of the following:

3+ years of experience using IBM WebSphere and WSADMIN scripting.



3+ years of experience in the role of a DB2 DBA.



Experience in the role of DevSecOps:



1+ year of experience in cybercrime countermeasures and cyber security assessments





1+ years of experience in firewalling/security





1+ years of experience in code scanning for security vulnerabilities





1+ years of experience in software security tools like Sonar, Fisheye, Nexus Lifecycle





2+ years of experience working with an artifact repository like Nexus or Artifactory

Advantageous skills and experience:

Jenkins | Git | Jira | Bitbucket | Confluence | Docker.



Cloud platforms (AWS or Azure) | XL-deploy.



Graphing/logging (Kibana, grafana, logstash).

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website (www.parvana.co.uk).

Desired Skills:

DevOps

SDLC

Docker

Learn more/Apply for this position