IT Engineer

Responsibilities:

Monitor the internal ticketing system along with completing support

Troubleshoot hardware, software and network operating system

Install work stations, including hardware setup and software installation

Maintain current and accurate inventory of technology hardware, software and resources

Updating and maintaining knowledge base along with documentation for common system-related problems to assist support team.

Out of hours/on-call/shift work may be required

Ensuring Industry Security standards are maintained for full audit compliance.

Engage in training opportunities to further develop skills and knowledge in key areas

Complete any other tasks as requested by your line manager or a senior member of staff requests within a timely manner where appropriate

Requirements

Minimum of 3 years’ experience within Information Technology

Experience with computer and peripheral hardware servicing and repairs

Experience with Microsoft/Apple/Linux operating systems, including installation and configuration

Computer networks, network administration and network installation (Cisco and HP)

Microsoft Training Certification is required along with some IT/Computing qualifications (GCSE, BTEC, A-Level) are preferable but not essential Apple training is also preferred.

Knowledge and understanding of MS office software packages

Active Directory experience

Basic Oracle, MSSQL server knowledge – an advantage

A good standard of written and oral communication

Ability to work effectively within a team environment, both taking direction from and

supporting other colleagues

Team player and able to work independently

Must have a desire to develop interpersonal and technical skill

