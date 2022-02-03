IT Engineer

Responsibilities:

  • Monitor the internal ticketing system along with completing support
  • Troubleshoot hardware, software and network operating system
  • Install work stations, including hardware setup and software installation
  • Maintain current and accurate inventory of technology hardware, software and resources
  • Updating and maintaining knowledge base along with documentation for common system-related problems to assist support team.
  • Out of hours/on-call/shift work may be required
  • Ensuring Industry Security standards are maintained for full audit compliance.
  • Engage in training opportunities to further develop skills and knowledge in key areas
  • Complete any other tasks as requested by your line manager or a senior member of staff requests within a timely manner where appropriate

Requirements

  • Minimum of 3 years’ experience within Information Technology
  • Experience with computer and peripheral hardware servicing and repairs
  • Experience with Microsoft/Apple/Linux operating systems, including installation and configuration
  • Computer networks, network administration and network installation (Cisco and HP)
  • Microsoft Training Certification is required along with some IT/Computing qualifications (GCSE, BTEC, A-Level) are preferable but not essential Apple training is also preferred.
  • Knowledge and understanding of MS office software packages
  • Active Directory experience
  • Basic Oracle, MSSQL server knowledge – an advantage
  • A good standard of written and oral communication
  • Ability to work effectively within a team environment, both taking direction from and
  • supporting other colleagues
  • Team player and able to work independently
  • Must have a desire to develop interpersonal and technical skill

