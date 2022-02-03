IT Engineer

Responsibilities:
- Monitor the internal ticketing system along with completing support
- Troubleshoot hardware, software and network operating system
- Install work stations, including hardware setup and software installation
- Maintain current and accurate inventory of technology hardware, software and resources
- Updating and maintaining knowledge base along with documentation for common system-related problems to assist support team.
- Out of hours/on-call/shift work may be required
- Ensuring Industry Security standards are maintained for full audit compliance.
- Engage in training opportunities to further develop skills and knowledge in key areas
- Complete any other tasks as requested by your line manager or a senior member of staff requests within a timely manner where appropriate
Requirements
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience within Information Technology
- Experience with computer and peripheral hardware servicing and repairs
- Experience with Microsoft/Apple/Linux operating systems, including installation and configuration
- Computer networks, network administration and network installation (Cisco and HP)
- Microsoft Training Certification is required along with some IT/Computing qualifications (GCSE, BTEC, A-Level) are preferable but not essential Apple training is also preferred.
- Knowledge and understanding of MS office software packages
- Active Directory experience
- Basic Oracle, MSSQL server knowledge – an advantage
- A good standard of written and oral communication
- Ability to work effectively within a team environment, both taking direction from and
- supporting other colleagues
- Team player and able to work independently
- Must have a desire to develop interpersonal and technical skill
ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED