Junior Security Engineer

Feb 3, 2022

Qualifications and Skills:

  • Scripting experience (PowerShell and Python preferred, utilising SOAP and REST API technologies)
  • An understanding of the latest security principals, techniques and protocols.
  • Understanding of a Microsoft Windows Active Directory environment.
  • Technical knowledge of database and operating system security.
  • Experience with network technologies and with system, security, and network monitoring tools.
  • Experience with Mail Security and Web Filtering technologies
  • Familiarity with web related technologies (Web Applications, Web Services, Service Oriented Architectures) and of network/web protocols.
  • Understanding of firewall/IPS/IDS principals and practices.
  • Good understanding of the Microsoft Windows and Office security and patching practices (Ivanti/Shavlik desirable).
  • Experience of Linux (Centos/RedHat preferred)
  • Be able to demonstrate excellent problem management skills.
  • Excellent business communication skills
  • Excellent time management and prioritisation skills
  • An out-of-the-box thinker with a passion for IT and how information technology and new technology can be used to improve the company.

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Implement automation through scripting to reduce false alerts, manual checks, increase productivity and accuracy
  • Implement and monitor security measures for the protection of computer systems, networks and information.
  • Identify and define system security weaknesses and requirements.
  • Prepare, document and follow standard operating procedures and protocols.
  • Configure and troubleshoot security infrastructure devices.
  • Analyse new security tools to help mitigate security vulnerabilities and automate repeatable tasks.
  • Ensure that the company knows as much as possible, as quickly as possible about security incidents.
  • Work positively with the other Technology teams to ensure end-to-end customer satisfaction with the technology services to employees.
  • Ensure that tickets picked up are responded to quickly, professionally and courteously and effectively manage within agreed service level agreements (SLA).
  • Continue to review and improve the technology solution or knowledge base allowing issues to be fixed on first touch and minimising client downtime.
  • Be a true team player, working professionally and constructively with colleagues offering help and assistance with incidents, user requests, problems and projects.
  • Ensure companies computing facilities are kept secure to reduce the risk of breaches of confidentiality, integrity and availability.


Learn more/Apply for this position