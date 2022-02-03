Junior Security Engineer

Qualifications and Skills:
- Scripting experience (PowerShell and Python preferred, utilising SOAP and REST API technologies)
- An understanding of the latest security principals, techniques and protocols.
- Understanding of a Microsoft Windows Active Directory environment.
- Technical knowledge of database and operating system security.
- Experience with network technologies and with system, security, and network monitoring tools.
- Experience with Mail Security and Web Filtering technologies
- Familiarity with web related technologies (Web Applications, Web Services, Service Oriented Architectures) and of network/web protocols.
- Understanding of firewall/IPS/IDS principals and practices.
- Good understanding of the Microsoft Windows and Office security and patching practices (Ivanti/Shavlik desirable).
- Experience of Linux (Centos/RedHat preferred)
- Be able to demonstrate excellent problem management skills.
- Excellent business communication skills
- Excellent time management and prioritisation skills
- An out-of-the-box thinker with a passion for IT and how information technology and new technology can be used to improve the company.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Implement automation through scripting to reduce false alerts, manual checks, increase productivity and accuracy
- Implement and monitor security measures for the protection of computer systems, networks and information.
- Identify and define system security weaknesses and requirements.
- Prepare, document and follow standard operating procedures and protocols.
- Configure and troubleshoot security infrastructure devices.
- Analyse new security tools to help mitigate security vulnerabilities and automate repeatable tasks.
- Ensure that the company knows as much as possible, as quickly as possible about security incidents.
- Work positively with the other Technology teams to ensure end-to-end customer satisfaction with the technology services to employees.
- Ensure that tickets picked up are responded to quickly, professionally and courteously and effectively manage within agreed service level agreements (SLA).
- Continue to review and improve the technology solution or knowledge base allowing issues to be fixed on first touch and minimising client downtime.
- Be a true team player, working professionally and constructively with colleagues offering help and assistance with incidents, user requests, problems and projects.
- Ensure companies computing facilities are kept secure to reduce the risk of breaches of confidentiality, integrity and availability.