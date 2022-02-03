Oracle DBA at Reverside

Oracle DBA Role
Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.
We are looking forOracle DBAProfessionals with 2 – 3 years ofsolid development experience in Oracle Database Administrationand has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Duties and responsibilities: OEM configurations and monitoring
Oracle DataGuard implementation
Working with Oracle ASM
Using Oracle GRID Clusterware utilities
Creating Oracle databases
Performing upgrades of the database and software to new release levels
Managing the database’s storage structures
Managing users and security
Managing schema objects, such as tables, indexes, and views
Making database backups and performing recovery when necessary
Troubleshooting errors