Oracle DBA at Reverside

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.

We are looking forOracle DBAProfessionals with 2 – 3 years ofsolid development experience in Oracle Database Administrationand has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

Duties and responsibilities: OEM configurations and monitoring

Oracle DataGuard implementation

Working with Oracle ASM

Using Oracle GRID Clusterware utilities

Creating Oracle databases

Performing upgrades of the database and software to new release levels

Managing the database’s storage structures

Managing users and security

Managing schema objects, such as tables, indexes, and views

Making database backups and performing recovery when necessary

Troubleshooting errors

