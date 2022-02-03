OUTSYSTEMS TECH LEAD

The ideal candidate must be able to manage and maintain the Outsystems cloud platform, and will own all matters relating to capacity, performance and security of the platform. Critical business applications run on the Outsystems platform and it is therefore essential that it always provides peak performance and availability for internal and external users of the organization.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS :

Ensure the availability of the Outsystems platform for internal and external users, through targeted interventions.

Managing and maintaining the security profile of the platform including certificates, patches, and other critical interventions

Manage access to the platform, rights, privilieges for various vendors providing development services.

Support and participate in various projects, providing Outsystems-specific solution architecture guidance.

Is the final technical decision-maker regarding deployment plans for application, service and other updates between the Development, Quality Assurance, and Production environments.

Report on platform metrics monthly

Responisble for coordinating any and all security related interventions with the Outsystems Enterprise support.

Advise on actions needed to ensure continued availability, security and accessibility e.g. capacity upgrades, etc.

Prepare estimates and detailed project plan for all phases of any platform upgrade projects

Understand interdependencies between technology, operations and business needs

Meet budgetary objectives and make adjustments to project constraints based on financial analysis

Identifying opportunities for continual improvement

REQUIREMENTS :

Bachelors degree in IT or computer science.

4 -8 years experience in Outsystems projects occupying a mix of the following roles: developer, solution architect, tech lead.

Must have the following: At least an Associate certification in Outsystems Web, Reactive and/or Mobile Developer, as well as Outystems Tech Lead certification, as well as Outsystems Architecture Specialist certification.

Strong leadership, diplomatic and motivational skills.

Proven ability to work analytically and methodically in a problem-solving environment, demonstrating teamwork, innovation and excellence

Strong experience presenting to executive sponsors and demonstrated communication skills; both written and oral with technical and non-technical staff, all levels of management

