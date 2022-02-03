Project Manager

Currently, we have a requirement for a Project Manager. This is a permanent position, which offers a hybrid work model, with offices in Randburg.

Skills required:

Working knowledge of project methodologies such as PMBOK or AgilePM would be ideal.

Extensive, recent experience as a Project Manager in an IT Managed Services/Enterprise Infrastructure (Storage, Security and Networks) environment or similar technology led industry.

Demonstrable success in delivering client solutions.

Demonstrable leadership skills, able to influence diverse teams of support staff, engineers, consultants, and managers without line authority.

Working familiarity with technology related products, services and technologies.

Experience in managing complex projects from concept through to successful delivery.

Demonstrable track record in solving problems and making decisions to support priority alignment in a shared resource environment.

Excellent communication skills with an intuitive understanding of how best to share knowledge, gain buy-in and influence decision making.

Flexible and consultative approach.

Excellent planning and organisational skills.

Comfortable working without routine supervision.

Customer focused.

Responsibilities:

Manage a range of projects including complex client solutions including Security, Networking, Hosting, Datacentre, Voice and Cloud solutions.

Manage the customer relationship during project delivery and up to the final handover.

Produce and maintain project documentation in line with our project processes.

Produce presentations to communicate project goals to stakeholders.

Collate project plans, work packages and presentations in support of bid proposals.

Define and document all phases of the project including tasks, escalation paths, milestones and acceptance criteria.

Take responsibility for ensuring that risks, issues and changes are documented and managed effectively.

Provide regular progress reports to key stakeholders and programme managers.

Provide and negotiate project and resource plans to support programme planning and alignment.

Establish and maintain strong relationships with team managers and project teams to ensure on going commitment, collaboration and co-ordination of resources.

Carry out project reviews and share the findings with relevant stakeholders and programme Managers.

Maintain strong working relationships with managers and stakeholders at all levels in the business.

Inspire and contribute to continual improvement in our project and programme processes.

We recognise individual excellence and provide continuous learning and development opportunities for individuals who are driven to produce the best, take responsibility for work given, strive to understand the functional requirements, develop, maintain and support enhancements for various projects, identify and improve aspects of existing projects.

For more information, please email [Email Address Removed] for a speedy response.

