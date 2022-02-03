Senior Data Scientist (Full Stack)

- Data Scientist will be responsible for the application of data science and advanced quantitative methods, which include machine learning, deep learning, artificial intelligence, predictive analytics to enable key strategic, tactical, and operational use-cases for the purpose of the driving the broader data science programme – as per CLIENT Digital Strategic Framework. Responsible for the end-to-end data lifecycle – from strategic planning, data collection, through monitoring, evaluation, and incremental improvement.
Desired Skills:
- –
- Ability to develop machine learning tools built in using python
- R –
- Ability to manage both structured and unstructured data using SQL –
- Ability to visualise data using various tools –
- Ability to model data for prediction –
- Ability to manage time and project deliverables –
- local government
- government
- and industry) –
- Can work with data to identify patterns
- uses judgment to form conclusions that may challenge conventional wisdom
- and focuses on the crux of issues to identify high-leverage intervention points and strategies
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree