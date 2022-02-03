Senior DevOps Engineer

An innovative and forward-thinking financial company in Cape Town, is looking for a Senior DevOps Engineer to join their team.

Required Experience:

Relevant Degree in IT/ Comp. Science

5+ years’ experience

Managing production infrastructure in cloud environments

Strong Linux and Windows background

Knowledge of AWS

Familiar with C# and Puppet scripts

SA citizen

Written applications to the following e-mail: [Email Address Removed] or visit our website on [URL Removed]

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

