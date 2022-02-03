An innovative and forward-thinking financial company in Cape Town, is looking for a Senior DevOps Engineer to join their team.
Required Experience:
- Relevant Degree in IT/ Comp. Science
- 5+ years’ experience
- Managing production infrastructure in cloud environments
- Strong Linux and Windows background
- Knowledge of AWS
- Familiar with C# and Puppet scripts
- SA citizen
Written applications to the following e-mail: [Email Address Removed] or visit our website on [URL Removed]
Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- devops
- Linux
- aws
- DevOps Engineering
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree