Senior DevOps Engineer

Feb 3, 2022

An innovative and forward-thinking financial company in Cape Town, is looking for a Senior DevOps Engineer to join their team.

Required Experience:

  • Relevant Degree in IT/ Comp. Science
  • 5+ years’ experience
  • Managing production infrastructure in cloud environments
  • Strong Linux and Windows background
  • Knowledge of AWS
  • Familiar with C# and Puppet scripts
  • SA citizen

Written applications to the following e-mail: [Email Address Removed] or visit our website on [URL Removed]

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • devops
  • Linux
  • aws
  • DevOps Engineering

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position