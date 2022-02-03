Senior Enterprise Architect Engineer

Role Purpose:

To oversee and direct the development of solutions in accordance with the company processing requirements and operational and service level agreements. To lead and oversee the strategic framework, development, and execution of the architectural capability for the company IT, across various architectural domains, in order to support the overall vision and business strategy of the company. To review the target architecture vision and roadmap, evaluating and prioritizing roadmap items, and translating them into designs and non-functional requirements. Embed best practice solutioning standards into project rollouts and ensure adherence to the company Technologys Architectural Principles and Design Guidelines.

To manage and ensure service delivery to SLAs and continuous service improvement purpose, ensure the stability, security, and availability of the company infrastructure environments through managing outsourced partners and internal support teams. Provide the strategic direction for the infrastructure function at the company, lead the development of infrastructure architecture, planning and implementation of standards and procedures for the company.

Qualifications & Experience:

Bachelors Degree in Computer Science or Information Systems or Engineering or related field.

At least 10 years in a software development role designing and developing complex transaction processing systems.

Extensive experience in Solutions and Enterprise Architecture, leading the thought process, and delivery by multiple architectural domains.

A minimum of 10 years experience in the field of IT whereby at least seven of these years are at a Senior / Executive level, including managing teams responsible for systems lifecycle management and infrastructure planning and operations.

Extensive experience in the assessment of IT target architectures in an enterprise environment, component technologies, and service-oriented architectures.

Strong knowledge and understanding of business needs with the ability to establish and maintain a high level of customer trust and confidence.

Architecture Framework certification (e.g., TOGAF).

Good knowledge of IT governance frameworks (e.g., ITIL).

Knowledge & Skills:

Proven experience in leading architecture delivery teams.

Solid financial services / insurance industry knowledge.

Knowledge of architecture frameworks.

Knowledge of system integration standards, APIs, and third-party integration aspects.

Knowledge of architecture solutions modelling.

Knowledge of software development methodologies.

Extensive technical knowledge across various technologies.

Good understanding and familiarity with cloud infrastructure.

Proven experience in infrastructure and service management.

Demonstrated knowledge of the information security protocols.

Core Competencies:

Analytical

Conceptual

Attention to Detail

Results Driven

Collaborative

Client Focus

Innovative

Behavioral Competencies:

Ability to operate at both strategic and operational levels

Ability to work closely with other internal teams, both in IT and the businesses

Ability to deliver through others

Ability to plan and prioritize tasks

Ability drive consensus on critical decision areas

Ability to apply critical thinking and ensure quick decision making

Drives vision and purpose

Manages complexity

Align resources for optimal business outcomes

Outputs / Core Tasks:

Accountable for defining an architectural roadmap in alignment with the Infrastructure & Cloud Services strategy to support innovative transformation.

Managing and/or overseeing a team of Technical Architects that produce solutions that meet the required levels of quality and standards within negotiated and agreed service levels, operational level agreements or contracts.

Accountable for the technical architecture focus to ensure that the correct emerging technologies are specified and selected for the solutions.

Keep abreast of emerging technology and the impact and/or potential benefits on transformation initiatives and the products and services to ensure that the most relevant technologies and solutions are used.

Accountable for the design of detailed technical solutions to meet project objectives, business requirements and business capabilities that adhere to leading IT practices (fit for purpose; adaptable; future proof; cost-efficient; secure; maintainable and supportable).

Support the team in troubleshooting and solving problems in the design, build and test cycle of the solutions, providing expert technical advice and guidance on technical and functional design decisions to ensure that solutions are built according to specification.

Work within the company governance frameworks to foster alignment of designs and technologies and drive adoption in the wider technology community.

Identify, engage, and collaborate with relevant stakeholders that accelerate and support the Digital and Cloud strategy of the company across various transformation initiatives.

Oversee the IT infrastructure department, including servers, services, network and VoIP and end-user [URL Removed] services in this area include procurement of networking hardware, servers, UPSs, internet connectivity [URL Removed] projects include migration to cloud services, new servers, and rolling out of new technologies. The management of the associated IT infrastructure budget and realization of the full value of IT assets.

Oversee the implementation of processes and procedures relating to the company’s IT policies, the evaluation and creation of hardware standards (for laptops, networking equipment, and other related equipment) to standardize equipment across the company.

Oversee the resolution of technical problems dealing with software, hardware, networking, and internet connectivity in a timely and courteous [URL Removed] systems reliability and SLA’s are met using relevant SLA metrics and managing relationships with relevant service providers.

Learn more/Apply for this position