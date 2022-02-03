Service Desk Technician

Qualifications and Skills:
- Excellent Customer facing and Customer Service skills, able to communicate to users at all levels.
- Thrive in a busy environment with changing priorities and goals.
- Good level of understanding of a Microsoft Windows Active Directory environment including GPO.
- Be able to demonstrate a good understanding of the major Microsoft packages namely Microsoft Windows and Office 365.
- Good level of understanding of TCP/IP and network troubleshooting.
- Current IT qualification, preferably Microsoft, or be able to demonstrate the equivalent experience and knowledge.
- Be able to demonstrate excellent problem management skills.
- Excellent time management.
- Capable of moving desktop computer equipment in an office environment.
- An out-of-the-box thinker with a passion for IT and how information technology and new technology can be used
- Comfortable giving training to other team members
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Ensure that incidents and problems logged on companies call logging system are responded to quickly, professionally and courteously, ensuring that calls are correctly prioritised and categorised.
- Ensure that identified incidents and problems are descriptively logged and kept up to date on call logging system.
- Strive to meet the SLAs defined within the Call logging system.
- Ensure that all incidents, requests and problems are escalated to the appropriate team if they are not able to be resolved within the agreed timescale.
- Answering telephone calls and strive to resolve a majority of tickets on first contact and to work with the Head of Customer Support to identify opportunities to further improve the number of tickets resolve on first contact.
- Managing Client project set-ups to ensure the Client infrastructure is set up on-time and is tested and working.
- Work alongside 2nd & 3rd Line to learn and carry out escalated tasks (where appropriate)
- Provide remote support across both company sites and to home based colleagues.
- Be a true team player, working professionally and constructively with colleagues offering help and assistance with incidents, user requests, problems and projects.
- Ensure companies computing facilities are kept secure to reduce the risk of breaches of confidentiality, integrity and availability.
- Writing and reviewing Service Desk Teams documentation.
- Carry out manual handling, moving desktop equipment during desk and office moves as well as project set ups.
- Work positively with the other members of the Technology team to ensure end-to-end customer satisfaction with the technology services to customers.
- Responsible for companies Assets and ensuring that the CMDB is accurate and kept up to date.