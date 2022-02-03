Service Desk Technician

Feb 3, 2022

Qualifications and Skills:

  • Excellent Customer facing and Customer Service skills, able to communicate to users at all levels.
  • Thrive in a busy environment with changing priorities and goals.
  • Good level of understanding of a Microsoft Windows Active Directory environment including GPO.
  • Be able to demonstrate a good understanding of the major Microsoft packages namely Microsoft Windows and Office 365.
  • Good level of understanding of TCP/IP and network troubleshooting.
  • Current IT qualification, preferably Microsoft, or be able to demonstrate the equivalent experience and knowledge.
  • Be able to demonstrate excellent problem management skills.
  • Excellent time management.
  • Capable of moving desktop computer equipment in an office environment.
  • An out-of-the-box thinker with a passion for IT and how information technology and new technology can be used
  • Comfortable giving training to other team members

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Ensure that incidents and problems logged on companies call logging system are responded to quickly, professionally and courteously, ensuring that calls are correctly prioritised and categorised.
  • Ensure that identified incidents and problems are descriptively logged and kept up to date on call logging system.
  • Strive to meet the SLAs defined within the Call logging system.
  • Ensure that all incidents, requests and problems are escalated to the appropriate team if they are not able to be resolved within the agreed timescale.
  • Answering telephone calls and strive to resolve a majority of tickets on first contact and to work with the Head of Customer Support to identify opportunities to further improve the number of tickets resolve on first contact.
  • Managing Client project set-ups to ensure the Client infrastructure is set up on-time and is tested and working.
  • Work alongside 2nd & 3rd Line to learn and carry out escalated tasks (where appropriate)
  • Provide remote support across both company sites and to home based colleagues.
  • Be a true team player, working professionally and constructively with colleagues offering help and assistance with incidents, user requests, problems and projects.
  • Ensure companies computing facilities are kept secure to reduce the risk of breaches of confidentiality, integrity and availability.
  • Writing and reviewing Service Desk Teams documentation.
  • Carry out manual handling, moving desktop equipment during desk and office moves as well as project set ups.
  • Work positively with the other members of the Technology team to ensure end-to-end customer satisfaction with the technology services to customers.
  • Responsible for companies Assets and ensuring that the CMDB is accurate and kept up to date.

