Support Engineer

- 2-3 years of help desk experience
- 2-3 years of Exchange experience (not just desktop support).
- Work well under pressure and be a team player.
- Potentially work shifts which can either be 6am – 1:30 pm, 8am – 5pm or 1pm – 9:30pm
- (There are 3 shifts that are available. Not everyone is needed to work different shifts, but preferably we like engineers to know that it is a possibility to work those hours).
- Most of the engineers actually prefer it because if you work early, then you have the whole afternoon off and if you work late, then you have the whole morning off.
Desired Skills:
- helpdesk
- exchange
- Troubleshooting
- MS Exchange Server
- Remote support
About The Employer:
– Fun – work hard pay hard culture
– Strong work ethic
– Customer centric
– Super Successful Winning formulae