Analyst Developer: Back End (Cape Town or Johannesburg) x1 at Capitec Bank Ltd

Feb 4, 2022

Purpose Statement

Responsible for the maintenance of legacy and development of new service orientated applications (SOA) according to specifications.

Experience

  • 7 years’ proven development experience
  • C# or VB.Net
  • .Net core
  • SQL (any platform: T-SQL, MySQL, Oracle, etc)

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • Certification in Systems Analysis and Design

Knowledge

Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • IT systems development processes (SDLC)
  • Application development
  • Standards and governance
  • Testing practices

Ideal:
Knowledge of:

  • UML
  • Systems analysis and design
  • System architecture (technical design and implementation process)
  • Banking systems environment

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills

Competencies

  • Analysing
  • Adhering to Principles and Values
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Conditions of Employment

  • Clear criminal and credit record

