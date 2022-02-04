Analyst Developer: Front End (Cape Town or Johannesburg) x3 at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- Responsible for the design and development of new Capitec Bank Front-End applications according to specifications
Experience
7 years’+ proven software development
Essential experience in the following development technologies is required:
- .Net core
- C#
- Sql
- CSS
- ReactJS
- DB Design on MSSQL, SQL,PL-SQL
- Web Services
- Rest Services
Qualifications (Minimum)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Certification in Systems Analysis and Design
Knowledge
Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Standards and governance
- Testing practices
Ideal:
Knowledge of:
- UML
- Systems analysis and design
- System architecture (technical design and implementation process)
- Banking systems environment
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
Competencies
- Adhering to Principles and Values
- Analysing
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.