DevOps Engineer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A cutting-edge Tech company seeks a highly technical DevOps Engineer to join its team. You must have experience in a similar role and your tech toolset must include Docker/Kubernetes, Linux CLI, CI/CD with Jenkins or similar, Ansible, Terraform and [URL Removed] work experience.

Docker/Kubernetes

Knowledge and experience with Linux CLI

Experience with CI/CD Tools (Jenkins or comparable)

Ansible

Terraform

Conceptualisation of Microservices

Erfahrung mit Service Meshes (istio etc.)

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

DevOps

Engineer

Remote

Learn more/Apply for this position