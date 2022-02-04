ERP Consultant

Feb 4, 2022

Key Responsibilities –

  • Support pre-sales with RFP/RFQ’s, demo’s and POC’s
  • Gather requirements (experience with specific methods advantages)
  • Conduct workshops
  • Prepare documentation, for example, functional and technical specifications, process flows and Functional Requirement Documents
  • Conduct User acceptance testing and produce test packs
  • Conduct training sessions
  • Handholding for go-lives
  • Conduct feedback sessions & present various topics
  • Understand product add-ons to ensure best advice is given to customer while designing solution
  • Understand all aspects of chosen application, including limits of application, functional modules and extensibility
  • Deployment of defined solutions
  • Troubleshooting solutions
  • Mentoring of junior staff
  • Certifications: MS competency exam

Skills

  • 8 years ERP experience as a consultant/user or 5 years Dynamics Experience
  • Successfully completed 5 project lifecycles
  • Microsoft Word, Excel, Visio, PowerPoint, Teams, MS project

Soft Skills

  • Work well in teams and independently
  • Self-motivated and result driven
  • Problem solver
  • Mentoring
  • Leadership

Desired Skills:

  • ERP
  • Dynamics
  • project life cycle
  • RFP
  • RFQ

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years [other] Information Technology
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

