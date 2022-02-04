ERP Consultant

Key Responsibilities –
- Support pre-sales with RFP/RFQ’s, demo’s and POC’s
- Gather requirements (experience with specific methods advantages)
- Conduct workshops
- Prepare documentation, for example, functional and technical specifications, process flows and Functional Requirement Documents
- Conduct User acceptance testing and produce test packs
- Conduct training sessions
- Handholding for go-lives
- Conduct feedback sessions & present various topics
- Understand product add-ons to ensure best advice is given to customer while designing solution
- Understand all aspects of chosen application, including limits of application, functional modules and extensibility
- Deployment of defined solutions
- Troubleshooting solutions
- Mentoring of junior staff
- Certifications: MS competency exam
Skills
- 8 years ERP experience as a consultant/user or 5 years Dynamics Experience
- Successfully completed 5 project lifecycles
- Microsoft Word, Excel, Visio, PowerPoint, Teams, MS project
Soft Skills
- Work well in teams and independently
- Self-motivated and result driven
- Problem solver
- Mentoring
- Leadership
Desired Skills:
- ERP
- Dynamics
- project life cycle
- RFP
- RFQ
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years [other] Information Technology
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree