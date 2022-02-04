Front End Developer (AngularJS or Angular) – Sandton – R700k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

As a Front-End Developer, you need to be proficient in Angular and have experience working with SOLID principles, you will also need to have a good understanding of object orientated principles and the implementation thereof.

Join this local SaaS provider in the Customer Experience Industry with a fast-growing international presence. You will need at least 5 years’ experience in end-to-end application development and experience in modern client site web frameworks such as AngularJS and Angular.

Requirements:

Front End Developer

AngularJS

Angular

Rest API

Angular CLI

HTML

CSS

Bootstrap

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

Reference Number for this position is BV54323 which is a permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of R700k negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

