Full Stack Software Engineer at Jendamark Automation

Do you love Blazor and the latest dotnet core technologies? We are looking for engineers with a mix of start-up energy and a passion for new technologies. This is your chance to get hands on experience with a wide range of next generation industry applications, where we are building “app stores for factories”, using the latest C# and .Net technologies (dotnet core 3, blazor).

Some of the most exciting business apps integrate the best of Computer Vision, AI, and Cloud and Edge Computing. We are looking for confident and skilled .NET/C# full stack developers that love Blazor and are comfortable with advanced asynchronous programming and/or have a strong understanding of dependency injection, etc.

Basic Requirements:

Formal Tertiary education: Information Technology Degree/National Diploma Software Development

Drivers Licence: Code 8

Languages:

English – Read, write and speak (required)

Afrikaans – Read, write and speak (optional)

Experience:

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in:

C#

Web UI Technologies (CSS/HTML /Javascript/JQuery/Bootstrap)

MS SQL Server (Database first approach)

T-SQL Stored Procedures

LINQ

Any version control system

Any beneficial experience with:

GIT

Entity Framework

WPF

ZeroMQ

Blazor, Razor Pages

Main Tasks and Responsibilities:

Development of different services and applications for testing and deployment in production at scale

Finding solutions to client briefs and mapping out development processes

Working alongside broader engineering teams to develop new global products

Prototyping and experimentation to invent, break and fix things

Working with procurement/factory teams to implement Odin related software solutions

To take technical ownership over projects assigned to him in order to deliver project solutions on time and budget

Desired Skills:

C#

CSS

HTML

JAVASCRIPT

JQUERY

BOOTSTRAP

MS SQL

T-SQL

LINQ

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

From specialised machine builder to global tech company, Jendamark Automation continues to drive forward-thinking tech solutions and improve production line efficiencies for the automotive industry.

Jendamark Automation has an international presence in South Africa, India and Germany and a sales office in the USA. This global reach allows Jendamark to serve customers worldwide and offer round-the-clock service support.

