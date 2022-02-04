Intermediate Java Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:ARCHITECT, design & write complex solutions as your Java coding expertise is sought by a forward-thinking Software Specialist in Century City seeking its next Intermediate Java Developer to join its team. Your role will also entail working on existing Java-based products fixing bugs, working on new features & helping customers resolve issues. You will also script and deploy AWS services, design APIs, write technical docs while performing internal testing at all levels. You must possess a B Degree in Computer Science or equivalent field from an accredited tertiary institution, an AWS Certification in addition will prove beneficial, have 3 years work experience as a Software Dev particularly Java development with hands-on AWS, be able to document source code and experience with Version Control such as [URL Removed] on existing Java-based products – fix bugs, work on new features and help customers with issues.

Design and develop new products.

Design and develop plug-ins for Java-based payments software.

Scripting and deployment of Amazon Web Services (AWS) services.

Participate in the architecture design of existing or new cloud platforms.

Design and development of APIs.

Adhere to the Software Development Life Cycle process.

Oversee the work of more Junior Developers in his or her team, act as a mentor.

Perform internal testing at all levels.

Overall responsibility for ensuring requirements is traceable throughout the project.

Support customer testing of delivered software.

Write technical and non-technical documentation.

Support to production environments.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Must hold at least a Bachelors Degree in Computer Science (or equivalent discipline) from a recognised tertiary institution. Equivalent experience will be considered, but not preferred.

Experience/Skills

Minimum 3 years experience as a Software Developer, particularly Java development.

Expertise in Java Programming language with the ability to architect, design and write complex solutions.

Hands-on experience on AWS.

Strong Analytical, Design and Programming skills.

Agile methodologies like Scrum.

Experience in software Version Control (such as Git) and software deployment standards.

Software quality concepts such documenting source code and software language specific code quality practices.

Advantageous

An AWS Certification.

Exposure to front-end development, with experience in Angular or similar web framework.

ATTRIBUTES:

Able to earn the trust and respect of their colleagues.

Goes above and beyond for their stakeholders / customers.

Has an extremely helpful attitude and be a team player.

Always leaves things better than they found them.

Takes initiative and ownership.

Takes pride in what they produce and therefore produce high quality.

Committed to the company but also able to strike a balance.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Intermediate

Java

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position