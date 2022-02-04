IT Graduates at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:A highly successful international listed company who offers remote and international opportunities. This client looks for high achievers who wish to work with the best on a global playing field. You will benefit from earning a generous and full starting salary, a mentor, additional academic tuition that will be fully paid with unlimited and truly awesome career prospects. Role:

The Internship is for those who have completed at minimum a 3 year IT related tertiary qualification

The internship programme will provide you with a structured and monitored workplace experience gained through exposure and interactions within a real work environment.

Our client is looking for passionate, motivated and creative people who want to be part of something bigger than themselves and work with like-minded people to make their mark and gain valuable real-world work experience.

Preferred Qualification:

Relevant IT related Degree

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Recent graduates or students in their final year.

Works well within a team environment.

Able to communicate effectively to convey and clarify information.

Good written and verbal communication skills.

Fluent in English.

Desired Skills:

IT

Graduates

Telecommunications

