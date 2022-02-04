Java Developer at QES

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for 2x Java Developers to join them on a permanent basis

Position: Java Analyst Programmer

We are looking for a person who enjoys developing and improving backend applications. This position is for you if you enjoy understanding and solving client requests while delivering professional working software, taking pride in the quality of the applications you deliver and maintain. You are someone that is not afraid to take on responsibility and likes to take action. You have proven that you lead by example.

Responsibilities

Understand and analyze user requests

Design, develop and maintain back end applications

Design, develop and maintain APIs

Design and maintain underlying database objects

Support quality assurance (automated testing and supporting of user testing when required)

Guide, mentor, and share your experience with your teammates

Participate during all stages of the software development life-cycle

Improve and streamline processes (including application testing, deployment, and monitoring)

Help with day-to-day queries from clients and Pepkor IT teams

Design and develop with support and reusability in mind

Requirements

7 + years experience using Java, preferably the Spring framework

Constantly seeking to learn and improve

Expertise developing clustered applications (including technologies that go hand in hand)

Experience designing, and developing RESTful API’s

Experience using relational database technologies

Solid understanding of application architecture

Able to take responsibility and be self motivated

Able to develop ideas and share them clearly (in non-technical terms when required)

Able to explain solution trade-offs (in non-technical terms when required)

Able to work within a team

Be curious in technology

Not required, but will be an advantage:

Experience development using Spring Boot, Java Streams, Spring Integration, Java Generics, JUnit, Maven,

Message Queues (Rabbitmq), and JPA/Hibernate

Experience working with a MySQL database

Experience development using Python

Experience using version control systems, such as GIT

Familiarity with Continuous Integration tools such as Jenkins

Familiarity with Google Cloud Platform and G-Suite

Familiarity in the use of container technology such as Docker

Familiarity with the WSO2 platform

Familiarity with Angular, and Node.JS

Familiarity with the ELK stack

Familiarity using Oracle, SQL Server, and PostgreSQL databases

Exposure to Agile methodologies, such as SCRUM and KANBAN

Desired Skills:

Java Development

Spring Framework

API

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

