Mid – Senior Full Stack Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:BUILD robust and scalable APIs as you work across the spectrum crafting the front end and architecting the back end as the next Mid – Senior Full Stack Developer sought by a cutting-edge FinTech company serving both UK and US clients. You will require solid foundational programming knowledge, patterns, principles and industry best practice and your tech toolset should include .NET, .NET Core, C#, HTML, CSS, SASS/LESS, TypeScript, JavaScript, Angular/React, REST APIs, JSON & underlying protocols (HTTP/S, TCP/IP), Git, SQL, Azure, DevOps and be familiar with CDN [URL Removed] Full-Stack Developers welcome any chance to innovate and use their initiative, but they do so while implementing according to best practices producing tested, secure, reliable, and scalable software and solutions.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Solid foundational programming knowledge, patterns, principles and industry best practice.
- Experienced with
- .NET Standard Framework, .NET Core, and C#.
- HTML, CSS, SASS/LESS, JavaScript, and TypeScript.
- A JavaScript framework such as Angular or React.
- REST APIs, JSON and the underlying protocols (HTTP/S, TCP/IP), and familiarity with CDN services.
- Version Control (Git) and a good understanding of branching and merging.
- Relational Database design and Microsoft SQL.
- Microsoft Azure and DevOps.
- Working as part of an Agile Scrum team.
While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.
Desired Skills:
- Mid
- Senior
- Full