Mid – Senior Full Stack Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:BUILD robust and scalable APIs as you work across the spectrum crafting the front end and architecting the back end as the next Mid – Senior Full Stack Developer sought by a cutting-edge FinTech company serving both UK and US clients. You will require solid foundational programming knowledge, patterns, principles and industry best practice and your tech toolset should include .NET, .NET Core, C#, HTML, CSS, SASS/LESS, TypeScript, JavaScript, Angular/React, REST APIs, JSON & underlying protocols (HTTP/S, TCP/IP), Git, SQL, Azure, DevOps and be familiar with CDN [URL Removed] Full-Stack Developers welcome any chance to innovate and use their initiative, but they do so while implementing according to best practices producing tested, secure, reliable, and scalable software and solutions.

Work across the full-stack spectrum from crafting the front-end, building robust and scalable APIs, architect the back end, delving into the depths of our databases, and everything in-between.

Proactively engage and work as part of a highly effective and collaborative team in order to understand requirements and develop efficient solutions that are simple, maintainable and easily extendable.

Develop a holistic understanding of the proprietary system, business processes and the technology involved. Proactively identify any shortcomings in understanding by facilitating the sharing of knowledge, ideas and insights amongst the team and contributing to our knowledge base.

Be mindful of the team’s objectives and be supportive of the team’s processes and activities. Proactively assess the current tech stack, implementations, solutions, strategies, and plans. Identifying and contributing to areas of improvement and growth for the team and how it could impact the broader tech team.

REQUIREMENTS:

Solid foundational programming knowledge, patterns, principles and industry best practice.

Experienced with .NET Standard Framework, .NET Core, and C#. HTML, CSS, SASS/LESS, JavaScript, and TypeScript. A JavaScript framework such as Angular or React. REST APIs, JSON and the underlying protocols (HTTP/S, TCP/IP), and familiarity with CDN services. Version Control (Git) and a good understanding of branching and merging. Relational Database design and Microsoft SQL. Microsoft Azure and DevOps. Working as part of an Agile Scrum team.



