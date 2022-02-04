QA Tester (CH752) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client is an international leading-edge, innovative supplier of telecommunication solutions to national governments and law enforcement communities. They are looking for a Quality Assurance Tester to assist with the end-to-end testing of their products and systems.

The purpose of the QA Tester role is to become a core contributor to their product quality in a team developing User Interfaces and supporting application server components for data integration, data exploration, data analysis and visualization.

The candidate must apply initiative with responsibility and commitment to discover, investigate and test feature rich UI applications and contribute to their product quality by advancing their test strategy, validating product features and translating user stories into representative test cases.

Responsibilities:

Assist QA Team with exploratory and regression testing of software product

Testing and Management of Software Product within the SDLC

Knowledge of QA methodologies, SDLC and process improvement

In-dept product knowledge

Attend and contribute to Agile ceremonies

Analyse features using formal test analysis methods to produce test designs

Contribute to requirements analysis and feature design through considering testability requirements and by applying product test experience.

Test planning and test case documentation, management and execution

Reporting Test Results

Identify, log and track bugs

Liaise with Product Owner to provide feedback

Qualifications and Experience:

Min 2-3 Years experience with software testing

Relevant Tertiary Education

ISTQB / ISEB Certification (Very beneficial)

Experience in software testing methods (Functional and Non-Functional, Regression, Performance, Acceptance, Compatibility, Integration, Usability and Security

Experience in Telecommunications protocol (Advantageous)

Tech Stack

SQL (Basic knowledge to run queries etc.)

Jira/Zephyr

Bitbucket

Confluence

pgAdmin / DBeaver

Git

Visual Studio

Operating systems: Max, Linux, Window

Skills:

Strong analytical, technical and troubleshooting skills

Excellent verbal and written English communication skills

Strong organization skills

Attention to detail

Passionate about learning new skills to improve total product quality

Demonstrates accountability, proactively, and has enthusiastic attitude.

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our clients employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

