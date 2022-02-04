SAP Tester

We are looking for 2 Intermediate SAP Testers to join our team. Both positions will focus on a client within the retail space. If youre open to a new opportunity, and youre based in Cape Town, please get and in contact and lets have a discussion.
Further details and requirements:
Relevant IT Qualification
SAP Modules required (ideally): SD, MM, JDA, ASR, AWR
Location: Cape Town (Hybrid: onsite and work from home)
Level: Intermediate (Senior Testers can be considered)
Contract opportunity
Key performance areas:
- Test Planning.
- Test scenario and/or test case preparation, construction and review.
- Test prerequisites compilation (dependencies, access, environment, data).
- Test execution, recording and defect logging.
- Test status updates and reporting.
- Test closure activities
- Ideal skills/ experience: ALM/ QC, Jira, SQL, SAP Integration, SAP MM, Agile