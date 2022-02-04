SAP Tester

We are looking for 2 Intermediate SAP Testers to join our team. Both positions will focus on a client within the retail space. If youre open to a new opportunity, and youre based in Cape Town, please get and in contact and lets have a discussion.

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT Qualification

SAP Modules required (ideally): SD, MM, JDA, ASR, AWR

Location: Cape Town (Hybrid: onsite and work from home)

Level: Intermediate (Senior Testers can be considered)

Contract opportunity

Key performance areas:

Test Planning.

Test scenario and/or test case preparation, construction and review.

Test prerequisites compilation (dependencies, access, environment, data).

Test execution, recording and defect logging.

Test status updates and reporting.

Test closure activities

Ideal skills/ experience: ALM/ QC, Jira, SQL, SAP Integration, SAP MM, Agile

Learn more/Apply for this position