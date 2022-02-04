Senior Business Analyst

Key Responsibilities –
- 2-5 years’ experience as a Business Analyst together with Change Management and Business Process Re-engineering experience
- 2-5 years’ experience in full systems lifecycle, from analysis, through to design, build and implementation
- 2-5 years’ experience of 3rd party solution selection and implementation as well as internal developed solutions
- 2-5 years’ experience within the Financial Service or Insurance industry
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- Business Process Re-Engineering
- systems lifecycle
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years [other] Information Technology
- 2 to 5 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree