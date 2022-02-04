Senior Test Analyst

Feb 4, 2022

Were looking for a Senior Test Analyst with Web testing experience to join our team. If youre open to a new opportunity based in Cape Town, please get in contact and lets get the conversation started.

Further details and requirements:
Relevant IT/ Testing qualifications
Location: Cape Town Hybrid way of working: onsite and remote
Level: Strong intermediate – Senior
Contract

  • Test Planning.
  • Test scenario and/or test case preparation, construction, and review.
  • Test prerequisites compilation.
  • Test execution, recording and defect logging.
  • Test status updates and reporting.
  • Test closure activities.
  • Web Testing experience is a must
  • API Testing: Postman or/ and SOAP UI
  • SQL Queries, etc.

