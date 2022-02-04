Senior Test Analyst

Were looking for a Senior Test Analyst with Web testing experience to join our team. If youre open to a new opportunity based in Cape Town, please get in contact and lets get the conversation started.

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT/ Testing qualifications

Location: Cape Town Hybrid way of working: onsite and remote

Level: Strong intermediate – Senior

Contract

Test Planning.

Test scenario and/or test case preparation, construction, and review.

Test prerequisites compilation.

Test execution, recording and defect logging.

Test status updates and reporting.

Test closure activities.

Web Testing experience is a must

API Testing: Postman or/ and SOAP UI

SQL Queries, etc.

