Were looking for a Senior Test Analyst with Web testing experience to join our team. If youre open to a new opportunity based in Cape Town, please get in contact and lets get the conversation started.
Further details and requirements:
Relevant IT/ Testing qualifications
Location: Cape Town Hybrid way of working: onsite and remote
Level: Strong intermediate – Senior
Contract
- Test Planning.
- Test scenario and/or test case preparation, construction, and review.
- Test prerequisites compilation.
- Test execution, recording and defect logging.
- Test status updates and reporting.
- Test closure activities.
- Web Testing experience is a must
- API Testing: Postman or/ and SOAP UI
- SQL Queries, etc.