Server Engineer

Feb 4, 2022

Experience

  • 5+ Years working experience with Linux Operating Systems
  • 5+ Years working experience with Storage Systems
  • 2+ Years with Cloud Platforms (Advantageous)

Qualifications:

  • Certification and/or or Degree in Information Systems (Essential)
  • NetApp Certification (Advantageous)
  • Solaris Certification (Advantageous)
  • AWS Certification (Advantageous)

Core Responsibilities:

  • Management and Maintenance of Infrastructure in Cloud Platforms
  • Management and Maintenance of Linux Operating Systems
  • Management and Maintenance of Storage Systems
  • Configuration and Housekeeping of Monitoring Solutions
  • Remediation of Security Vulnerabilities and Scheduled Updates
  • Documentation of Failovers and Procedures
  • Vendor Management
  • After Hours Support of Production Systems

Skills:

  • Expert at Linux Operating Systems
  • Storage Systems, preferably NetApp
  • Adept at Programming Language/s
  • Communicate Effectively

