Snr Python Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A dynamic provider of cutting-edge FinTech solutions seeks the coding expertise of a Snr Python Developer who believes in Agile methodologies and loves to collaborate. The role will entail writing code, analysing data & contributing to the design and implementation of software while mentoring Junior Devs on projects. You will require a Degree in Computer Science/Information Technology or have equivalent experience (5+ years), have 5-7 years Software Development with skills in JavaScript, Python, PostgreSQL and HTML. You must also be able to develop Engineering processes and have strong knowledge of user [URL Removed] coding assignments.

Review code work for accuracy and functionality.

Create and implement design plans.

Analyse code segments regularly.

Delegate tasks to team members.

Keep up-to-date with industry trends and technology developments.

Manage a small team of Junior Developers.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Degree in Computer Science/Information Technology or equivalent experience (5+ years).

Experience/Skills

5-7 Years relevant experience in Software Development.

Knowledge and experience with one or more Development methodologies.

Developing Engineering processes,

Extensive knowledge of software development and its technologies.

Strong knowledge of Javascript, Python, and PostgreSQL.

Solid experience in coding.

Strong knowledge of user interfaces.

Strong knowledge of HTML and web frameworks.

ATTRIBUTES:

Good with communication.

Strong time management skills.

Must be flexible, with an open mind to find solutions to overcome challenges.

Ability to multitask while working under pressure.

Trustworthy, reliable, and responsible.

Target and outcome driven.

Methodical approach to work with a can do attitude.

Self-motivated and passionate about motivation within a team.

Additional Competencies

Are able to identify and resolve problems / bottlenecks and find suitable solutions.

Are open to exploring new technologies.

Are passionate about setting high standards, and shipping quality software.

Like to communicate – in email, on Slack but best in person.

Are inspiring to work for / with.

Can help non-developers understand – and engage with – the product development process.

Constantly strive to find / come up with better ways to do things.

Want to keep learning and love sharing knowledge.

