SQL Developer

An agile,medium-sized financial services company based in beautiful Cape Town is growingfast and expanding operations into Africa.

Duties andresponsibilities:

Work with the teamto identify and understand source data systems.

Develop and testextraction, transformation and load (ETL) processes.

Define and capturemetadata and rules associated with the ETL processes.

Adapt ETL processesto accommodate changes in source systems and new business requirements.

Data analysis andreconciliation skills.

Working closely withthe development team in the creation and development of in-house applications.

Manage and maintaindatabases through the design and development of T-SQL queries and solutions.

Analyse existing SQLqueries for performance improvements.

Desired Skills:

SQL

SSIS

SSRS

SSIS Development

T-SQL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

