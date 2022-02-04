SQL Developer and Analyst

The Role: Responsibilities:
- Someone with strong T-SQL Development, SSIS and ETL experience, as well as Analysis experience
- Integration of: new sources of data into company databases + data into relevant workflow processes, with the specific aim of continuous improvement and data optimisation
- Conceptualizing, defining and delivering new reports as well as improving existing ones
- Analysis of data from various sources
- Test own programs / artefacts to ensure correctness
- Debugging of programs
- Deployment planning and execution
- Performance tuning T-SQL Database modelling experience
- Enterprise Data Warehouse knowledge/ experience
- Documentation Frameworks, Tools and Standards
- AWS experience will be beneficial
Skills and Experience: Qualifications required:
- Matric
Preferred Qualifications:
- Relevant IT Qualification
- Microsoft Certificate
Experience required:
- T-SQL Development
- SSIS
- SQL Server
- Analysis